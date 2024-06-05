Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ex-Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford played the full match as England beat Bosnia and Herzegovina at Newcastle’s St James’ Park Stadium.

Pickford played the full match and didn’t face a shot on target as Gareth Southgate’s side recorded a comfortable 3-0 win, following second-half goals from Cole Palmer, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Harry Kane.

On the whole, Pickford received a positive reception from the home crowd, but was booed by a section of the supporters for his Sunderland background. According to Channel 4 commentator Steve Bower, the Everton goalkeeper then headed to the away dressing room at half-time, before releasing his mistake and dashing back to join his teammates.