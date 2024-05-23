Ex-Sunderland man to become free agent after red card in final game for A-League club
Former Sunderland player Jack Rodwell has been released by Australian club Sydney FC after being sent off in his last game for the club.
The 33-year-old made 25 appearances for the A-League team after signing a two-year contract at the Allianz Stadium in 2022. Yet it’s been announced Rodwell won’t be offered a new deal and will be one of five players leaving Sydney following the end of the 2023/24 season.
Rodwell’s final appearance came as The Sky Blues were beaten 2-1 by Central Coast Mariners in the first leg of their A-League play-off semi-final first leg, meaning he was suspended for the reverse fixture which ended in a goalless draw.
Rodwell joined Sunderland in 2014 but struggled to make a major impact as the Black Cats were relegated to the Championship, when he was the only player who didn’t have a wage reduction written into his contract. The player was then heavily criticised as he made just six appearances the following campaign.
After leaving Wearside, Rodwell made 22 appearances for Blackburn, before a brief spell at Sheffield United.
On the players who will be leaving the club, Sydney head coach Ufuk Talay told the club’s website: “I’d like to thank each of the departing players for their service to Sydney FC. Each one has made a positive contribution to this club, and I wish them all the very best for the future and their careers.”
