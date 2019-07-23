Ex-Sunderland striker teams-up with non-league outfit
With the League One season now under a fortnight away, Sunderland and their League One rivals continue to be linked with a host of players.
The Black Cats are continuing to eye fresh faces, with plenty of transfer talk surrounding the Stadium of Light.
Here’s the latest transfer talk from Wearside - and the rest of the third tier:
Sunderland-linked winger Chris Cadden is set to seal a move to Oxford United - albeit in bizarre circumstances. The Scottish international will join MLS side Columbus Crew as a free agent, before then being loaned to the U’s (Oxford Mail)
Meanwhile, former Black Cat Fraizer Campbell is training with non-league side Brighouse Town as he continues to search for a new club (Halifax Courier)
Championship side QPR remain confident of signing Ipswich Town winger Alan Judge - despite already having two bids rejected (The Standard)
Rotherham United are set to seal the signing of Irish under-21 international Trevor Clarke from Shamrock Rovers (Irish Independent)
Rangers stopper Jak Alnwick is set to join Blackpool - after falling to third choice at Ibrox (The Sun)
Rotherham’s Clark Robertson - who was eyed by Sunderland last summer - is interesting second tier duo Sheffield Wednesday and QPR (Sky Sports)
Premier League side Leicester City have been linked with a move for 18-year-old Bury prospect Callum Hulme (The Sun)
Portsmouth are set to miss out on the signing of Cork City defender Sean McLoughlin, who will join Championship outfit Hull City instead (RTE News)