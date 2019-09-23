Ex-Sunderland striker Victor Anichebe linked attracting heavy interest as free agent race hots up
Former Sunderland striker Victor Anichebe is attracting interest from a number of clubs – but is set to return to training with Doncaster Rovers this week.
The frontman – who hasn’t played competitive football for over 18 months since leaving Beijing Enterprises – teamed-up with Sunderland’s League One rivals earlier this month in a bid to build-up his fitness.
And while Rovers are thought to be keen on finalising a deal for the 31-year-old, the battle for his signature is now hotting-up.
The Daily Record claim that Kilmarnock are keen on a deal for the free agent, while a host of other sides are believed to be monitoring his availability and fitness after a spell out of the game.
Anichebe, though, was expected to return to South Yorkshire today – with Doncaster boss Darren Moore hinting that no talks have taken place over a permanent stay just yet.
“It’s been well documented that he’s been with us and working,” said Moore, speaking to the Doncaster Free Press.
“The reason why he’s been here is because of the connection we have from West Brom and also because he’s not played a lot of football.
“We’ve given him a vehicle to come here and get fit. That’s exactly where he is – he’s been getting fit and using the club.
"We've been fine having him in here. He’s been wonderful around the place.
“That’s exactly where it's at. It’s news you’re sharing with me [about Kilmarnock].”