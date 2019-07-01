Former Sunderland stopper finds new home while Jack Ross signs international right-back
Former Sunderland stopper Max Stryjek has re-joined former loan club Eastleigh on a free transfer following the expiry of his contract at the Stadium of Light.
Stryjek, who came through the youth ranks at Polonia Warsaw before his move to Sunderland in 2013, said: “I’m really happy to join Eastleigh and I’m really excited to start a new adventure.
“I’m looking forward to the new season as it will be a new challenge and hopefully we will get promoted, that should be how it goes.”
Manager Ben Stevens said: “I’m delighted to bring Max back to the club on a permanent basis.
“I had two keepers in my mind who I wanted to sign, and Max was one of them. He’s a brilliant keeper as he showed here on loan in the early part of last season with a number of really good performances. Now this is a chance for him to get his head down and concentrate on his football.”
Sunderland have signed their first player - Northern Ireland international Conor McLaughlin, who comes in on a free transfer, signing a two-year-deal at the Stadium of Light.
The 27-year-old former Fleetwood Town full-back arrives on Wearside with a wealth of experience in the Football League after his contract at Millwall expired.
Born in Belfast, defender has made 232 appearances in English football, with 132 of those coming in League One.
Speaking about the defender’s arrival, Sunderland manager, Jack Ross, said: “I am delighted to be able to bring Conor to the club.