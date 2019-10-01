Grimsby Town boss set for fresh talks over in-form Sunderland youth prospect
Grimsby Town boss Michael Jolley has expressed a desire to retain Sunderland loanee Ethan Robson’s services beyond January after his fine run of form in recent weeks.
The 22-year-old Houghton-born midfielder has netted three goals in two games for the first time in his EFL career – including a stunning long-range effort in a brace over Exeter City.
“With regards to Ethan, the deal is we have him until January,” Jolley said.
“I think it could work out like Elliot [Embleton] last season where if it's appropriate at the time, we'll have the conversation with Sunderland and Ethan and if it's right for all parties we can maybe look to extend it.
"We're not at that point yet, but the way Ethan is going, it may be that Sunderland see him as part of their team in the second half of the season. We just have to wait and see.”