'He's been a credit to himself': Sunderland fans react to classy Jack Ross statement
Former Sunderland manager Jack Ross has released a classy statement on the League Managers Association website after his sacking.
Thursday, 10th October 2019, 18:09 pm
The Scot thanks Black Cats supporters, staff and players in a heartfelt address.
“It has been an honour to have the responsibility and privilege of managing Sunderland AFC for the past eighteen months, and it is with regret that I leave my position there,” Ross said.
Fans of the North East club reacted positively to his words, with many commenting on the man’s integrity despite poor performances on the pitch.
Scroll down and refresh to see how YOU reacted.