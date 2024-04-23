Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland’s under-21s side secured their place in the knockout stages of Premier League 2 after coming from behind to beat a strong Liverpool side 2-1 at Eppleton CW.

The young Black Cats fell behind after Lewis Koumas opened the scoring for Liverpool, yet goals from Harrison Jones and Timur Tutierov gave Graeme Murty’s side all three points. The result moved Sunderland up to seventh in the table, with one league game remaining (against Blackburn on Sunday). Under the competition’s new format, the top 16 sides will qualify for the knockout stages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland made two changes from the side which started against Middlesbrough at the Stadium of Light a week ago. Ellis Taylor was handed his first start since January, after returning from an injury, while Tutierov was selected to lead the line, with Tom Lavery and Trey Ogunsuyi dropping to the bench.

Liverpool’s side included Spanish under-21s international Stefan Bajcetic, who was replaced at half-time, along with Bobby Clark, Jayden Danns and Lewis Koumas, who have all featured for the first team this season.

The visitors started on the front foot and capitalised on a Sunderland mistake with just nine minutes on the clock. Black Cats defender Henry Fieldson hesitated on the ball before being dispossessed by Koumas, who went through on goal and opened the scoring.

Murty’s side reacted well, though, with Caden Kelly forcing two saves from goalkeeper Fabian Mrozek, with the second coming from a free-kick. Kelly’s in-swinging corner was then palmed away by the Liverpool keeper, allowing Jones to equalise from inside the box.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool continued to see more of the ball, yet Sunderland posed a threat on the break. Tutierov went close just before the hour mark after being set up by Tom Watson, while Jones squandered a good chance just after the half-time interval.

Sunderland then took the lead when Oliver Bainbridge released Tom Watson down the left, before the winger’s low cross was converted by Tutierov in the 54th minute.

The young Black Cats had more chances to extend their lead as Tutierov headed the ball onto the bar, after Mrozek spilled Taylor’s in-swinging free-kick. Moments later, the Liverpool keeper turned Watson’s effort onto the bar, yet 2-1 it finished.

Sunderland U21s XI: Richardson, Taylor (Lavery, 75), Fieldson, Bell, Bainbridge, Middlemas, Burke (Ogunsuyi, 81), Kelly, Watson, Jones, Tutierov