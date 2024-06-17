Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland’s central midfield options assessed following the start of the summer transfer window.

For at least a year Sunderland’s squad has appeared worryingly light in central midfield.

When club captain Corry Evans suffered an ACL injury back in January 2023, the Black Cats didn’t have a natural replacement to slot into the deep-lying anchor role. As a result, Dan Neil has predominantly been deployed in a more withdrawn midfield position over the last 18 months, often partnering Pierre Ekwah in the Black Cats’ engine room.

Thankfully for Sunderland, Neil was able to start 42 of the side’s 46 league games during the 2023/24 season. When he was absent, following a controversial red card against Middlesbrough, as well as defeats against Stoke, Millwall, Watford and Sheffield Wednesday, the side’s midfield was noticeably more penetrable.

While the 22-year-old’s versatility is a strength, there is also a strong argument Neil is better playing further forward, which would allow him to add more goals to his game. Neil is clearly one of Sunderland’s most important players, while the club are hopeful they can agree a new long-term contract with their academy graduate. Yet with two years left on his current deal, the midfielder has turned down an opening offer from the Black Cats, amid uncertainty regarding the vacant head coach’s position.

It would still be a surprise if Neil moved on this summer, though, with Sunderland needing to strengthen in central midfield regardless. Ekwah has produced some excellent performances since arriving on Wearside from West Ham 18 months ago but was understandably inconsistent during his first full season in the Championship.

Among Sunderland’s other central midfield options is Jay Matete, a player who has been used as a holding midfielder in the past. The 23-year-old is expected to be ready for pre-season after his loan spell at Oxford was cut short by another injury setback in April. Sunderland will have to make a decision whether he can make a significant impact in the senior squad, or is better pursuing more game time elsewhere, either on loan or permanently.

Elliot Embleton is in a similar position, yet his versatility did prove extremely useful for Sunderland before 18 months of constant injury setbacks. Like Matete, the 25-year-old will be hoping to impress a new head coach in pre-season before a decision is made on his future. Embleton is also entering the final year of his Sunderland contract as he looks to get his career back on track.

Sunderland’s other central midfield options include Jobe Bellingham, who often played in a number 10 position or up front during the 2023/24 season, and Chris Rigg, who predominantly started on the right during a run of starts in the senior team.

Wherever Rigg ends up playing, the Black Cats will hope they can persuade the teenager to sign a professional contract with the club after his 17th birthday on June 18, with multiple top-flight clubs showing interest.