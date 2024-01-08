Analysis after Sunderland's 3-0 defeat against Newcastle at the Stadium of Light in the FA Cup third round.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Both head coach Michael Beale and captain Luke O'Nien called for Sunderland to learn from their 3-0 defeat against Newcastle - admitting there was a gap in quality between the two sides.

In truth, it should have been expected given Newcastle's starting XI cost in excess of £250million, while Sunderland's side was assembled for less than £10million. Still, the manner of losing a first Wear-Tyne derby for nearly eight years, in front of a highly-charged Stadium of Light crowd, left its sting on Wearside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From the start Newcastle right-back Kieran Trippier, a £12million signing from Atletico Madrid in 2022, was allowed too much space to get forward from right-back, with Sunderland winger Jack Clarke often getting caught high up the pitch and leaving full-back Aji Alese exposed while also trying to manage Miguel Almiron.

Trippier recorded more touches than any other player on the pitch at the Stadium of Light (107, according to Whoscored.com), with many coming in the Sunderland half, as the England international showed his quality with dangerous crosses into the box.

Another player who saw plenty of the ball was Newcastle's Bruno Guimaraes (106 touches), with 18-year-old Jobe Bellingham given the thankless task of trying to stop the Brazilian international, who was able to dictate the game as the visitors dominated possession (64 per cent).

When Sunderland did have the ball it was often in their own half trying to play out from the back, with Pierre Ekwah conceding possession on the edge of his own box for the visitors' second goal, with Almiron and goalscorer Alexander Isak cutting off his passing options. It was an intensity level which the Black Cats simply haven't been used to in the Championship, coming up against a team which was playing Champions League football earlier this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland did create a few openings in the second half as Alex Pritchard found pockets of space and drew a decent save from goalkeeper Martin Dubravka. Still, it was ultimately a comfortable afternoon for Newcastle centre-backs Sven Botman and Fabian Schar, against Sunderland striker Nazariy Rusyn, who was a willing runner but struggled to hold the ball up.

The reluctance to take a more direct approach, as has been the case in the Championship, fundamentally played into Newcastle's hands, with Sunderland struggling to escape out of their own half for large spells. On the touchline, Black Cats boss Michael Beale didn't feel he had sufficient options on an inexperience bench to change the game, waiting until the 84th minute to make his first change as Abdoullah Ba replaced Rusyn.