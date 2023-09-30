Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As Jack Clarke conducted his post-match media duties speaking to Sky Sports, the Sunderland winger seemed surprised to learn he had become the Championship’s top goalscorer.

Clarke’s two goals in The Black Cats’ 3-0 win at Sheffield Wednesday, with his second coming from the penalty spot, moved him onto seven this season. The 22-year-old netted nine league goals in the entirety of the last campaign.

‘How many is he on?’ asked Sunderland teammate Luke O’Nien, who was also involved in the interview. ‘Seven behind you,’ the defender replied when his question was answered.

Here are some of the other moments you may have missed following a convincing win for Tony Mowbray’s side at Hillsborough:

Protests from the home fans

There has been growing unrest at Hillsborough this season, with protests held against owner Dejphon Chansiri.

Chansiri released an explosive statement on the morning of the match against Sunderland, saying fans have ‘no right’ to ask him to leave and that he will not put ‘additional money’ into the club as a result of the criticism he’s faced.

At the start of the game fans tried to throw black balloons onto the pitch as a part of a protest, yet none reached the field to disrupt proceedings.

Then, after early goals from Dan Ballard and Clarke inside eight minutes, there were chants of: ‘Get out of our club, get out of our club, Dejphon Chansiri, get out of our club.” Those calls were followed by chants of: ’We want Xisco out’ as pressure mounts on Owls boss Xisco Munoz.

Recognition for Mason Burstow

Chelsea loanee Mason Burstow produced his best performance in a Sunderland shirt, which started with an excellent assist for Clarke to make it 2-0.

The forward then won the penalty which led to Clarke’s second goal, as Burstow was immediately high-fived by teammate Trai Hume after winning the spot kick.

In the second half Burstow was able to express himself right in front of the 3,605 away fans, engaging with supporters by raising his arms following a Black Cats attack.

Jack Clarke’s message to Abdoullah Ba

Despite being on a hat-trick, Clarke was withdrawn in the 77th minute and replaced by Chris Rigg.

The change meant Abdoullah Ba, who had come off the bench ten minutes earlier, moved to the right, with Rigg going into a central position.

As Clarke left the pitch he spoke to Ba, seemingly passing on advice to the Frenchman after another fine performance.

Mowbray was also able to bring on defender Jenson Seelt with four minutes remaining, handing the Dutchman his senior Sunderland debut.

Jewison Bennette’s absence

For the third consecutive match Jewison Bennette wasn’t named in Sunderland’s senior squad.

The 19-year-old winger has been absent with an illness, but did play for The Black Cats’ under-21s side in a 3-2 win at Aston Villa on Friday night.

Bennette played 72 minutes as Graeme Murty’s team came from two goals down at Bodymoor Heath Training Ground.