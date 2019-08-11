Jack Ross reveals his verdict on Sunderland's left-back woes

Jack Ross offers his take on Sunderland's left-back woes

Hume was taken off at half-time at Portman Road after a challenging opening 45 minutes.

The left-back struggled to get to the pace of the game in what was a shocking team performance.

Ross was pleased with the response of his side in the second but admits that other players will get opportunities in the coming weeks after that torrid opening.

Chris Maguire in particular impressed from the bench after replacing Hume at the interval.

“It was tough, I can’t hide from that because I took Denver off and it was a purely tactical decision,” Ross said.

“He’s a young man and young players have good days and bad days, and today was a difficult day for him.

“It’s a difficult place to come, the atmosphere was terrific and they’re right on you.

“They played with intensity and tempo in the first half. He’ll be better for it in the long run and he needs to be because you have to show the resilience when you have a difficult afternoon and that’s what makes you as a player.”

Ross is eager to sign a left back this week to ensure he has competition for a still inexperienced player.

Speaking on Thursday, he said: “We’ve enquired about quite a few.”

“When the Premier League and Championship window closes I would hope that we’ll have a much better understanding of who we might be able to get.

“We’re hoping that because the market in which those plans can go to changes then it strengthens our bargaining position as well.

“We’ll know better as of 5pm.

“The earliest I would imagine [we’d make an addition] would be the middle part of next week.”

Ross ruled out a move for free agent Martin Olsson, who had been heavily linked with the Black Cats.