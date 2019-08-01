Jack Ross reveals message to outgoing Sunderland skipper
Jack Ross says he can’t speak highly enough of outgoing Sunderland skipper George Honeyman.
Honeyman is on the verge of a move to Hull City.
Ross was asked about his departing captain ahead of the visit of Oxford, he said: “If everything concludes as expected then certainly from a personal point of view I can't speak highly enough of him.
“He's still a very young man and to come through the academy at this club and make it to play first team football is not easy.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
“To then take on the responsibility of being captain during a difficult period and, in the fullness of time, people will say he led the team out at Wembley twice in one season.
“He has a lot to look back on proudly if this is the end of his time at the club, but certainly how he conducted himself and worked every single day - he was a pleasure to work with.”