Jack Ross to push ahead with transfers as Sunderland takeover talks continue
Sunderland manager Jack Ross has been given the green light to continue transfer activity despite the ongoing takeover.
It had been hoped that the buyout led by businessman Mark Campbell would be concluded recently but sources have indicated that the talks are continuing and a resolution is yet to be reached.
A positive result is still expected, with Campbell meeting key members of staff last week and holding encouraging talks with Stewart Donald about their future plans for the club.
Jack Ross returned to the Academy of Light last week and has also held talks over the ongoing bid, with the Black Cats hierarchy insisting that the club can press on with recruitment plans for the upcoming campaign.
So far, Sunderland’s business has been restricted solely to outgoings, with Robbin Ruiter and Adam Matthews released, and Reece James moving to Doncaster Rovers.
Further departures are likely given the size of Sunderland’s squad, but Ross will be given support to bring players in as he looks to get the Black Cats back into the Championship at the second time of asking.
The Sunderland board will back him even as Campbell’s bid continues, with Donald set to retain a significant stake and role in the club, believing that Campbell can help him deliver success in the long-term.
Campbell has ambitious plans for the club, and will look to bring in John Park asa director of football, but Ross is very much part of those plans and so preparations can continue.