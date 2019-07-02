Kaz Sterling’s Instagram message to Sunderland fans after returning to Tottenham
Former Sunderland loanee Kazaiah Sterling posted an emotional message to Sunderland fans on social media after the striker returned to parent club Tottenham.
The 20-year-old London-born forward joined the Black Cats on a temporary basis in January alongside fellow loan signing Jimmy Dunne and permanent transfers Will Grigg and Grant Leadbitter.
After the departure of top-scorer Josh Maja, it was hoped Sterling would add pace and energy to Jack Ross’ forward line, but the Tottenham youngster struggled to out-muscle regulars Grigg and Charlie Wyke for minutes.
Sterling ended the season with just eight League One appearances to his name but will be fondly thought of for scoring Sunderland’s third and final goal away to Accrington Stanley in a memorable victory to boost Sunderland’s hopes of returning to the Championship.
That Accrington goal was Sterling’s first senior strike in the professional ranks but Sunderland faltered and lost out in the play-off final against Charlton at Wembley in heartbreaking circumstances - consigning Jack Ross’ men to another season in League One.
Speaking to supporters on Instagram, Sterling said: “I would like to thank @sunderlandafcofficial for the last few months.
“It’s been a great experience, gutted we didn’t achieve promotion but can’t wait to see the club back where it belongs in the future,” he concluded
Sunderland’s official account immediately responded to the message of gratitude saying: “Best of luck, Kaz!”
Fellow ex-Black Cat loanee Dunne and young midfielder Bali Mumba both commented heart emojis in support of their former teammate.