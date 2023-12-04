Newcastle will face Sunderland in the third round of the FA Cup at the Stadium of Light in January.

Newcastle’s first-choice goalkeeper Nick Pope is facing a lengthy injury lay-off after dislocating his shoulder against Manchester United on Saturday.

The 31-year-old has started every Premier League match for Eddie Howe’s side this season and is set for a scan to see if surgery is required.

Newcastle are said to be optimistic Pope could return before the end of the season, yet the keeper is set to be sidelined for next month’s FA Cup tie against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

Martin Dubravka replaced Pope in the 1-0 win over Manchester United, while Newcastle also have keepers Mark Gillespie and Loris Karius to choose from.

Pope’s injury is yet another blow for Magpies boss Eddie Howe, after Sean Longstaff, Joe Willock, Harvey Barnes, Sven Botman, Callum Wilson, Jacob Murphy, Dan Burn, Elliot Anderson and Matt Targett all missed the Manchester United fixture.