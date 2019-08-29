Kilmarnock boss confirms Sunderland Greg Taylor bid rejected as Celtic talks continue
Sunderland’s bid for Greg Taylor has been rejected by Kilmarnock, their manager has confirmed.
By Richard Mennear
Thursday, 29 August, 2019, 14:14
Taylor is also wanted by Scottish giants Celtic and they remain in talks.
The Daily Record report: "Angelo Alessio has confirmed that Kilmarnock rejected a bid from Sunderland and they are still in talks with Celtic.
"The left back is a target for Neil Lennon as he looks to replace Kieran Tierney."
Kilmarnock want £3m for their key player. Sunderland have until 5pm Monday to sign players.