League One round-up: Portsmouth boss Kenny Jackett handed reprive as Joey Barton left fuming
While Sunderland lost out to Lincoln City, there was a whole host of action taking place elsewhere in League One.
Here’s a look at what happened in the third tier in a hectic weekend:
Pressure eases on Kenny Jackett
Portsmouth boss Kenny Jackett has been under pressure in recent weeks, but it was lifted slightly courtesy of a fine win at Doncaster Rovers.
The game looked to be heading for a draw when former Black Cat Reece James cancelled-out Gareth Evans’ opener - only for Ellis Harrison to net an injury time winner for Pompey.
Wycombe leave it late against Peterborough
There was no shortage of drama at Adams Park, where Wycombe and Peterborough played out a 3-3 draw.
The Posh saw a 2-0 lead cancelled out before retaking the lead through Ivan Toney.
That looked to have sealed victory, until Adebayo Akinfenwa’s 93rd minute penalty ensured the spoils were shared.
Ipswich Town continue their unbeaten run
The Tractor Boys sealed a 1-0 win against Fleetwood Town - Kayden Jackson netting before the striker missed a late penalty.
Joey Barton, meanwhile, was left fuming as his side missed a plethora of chances against Ipswich, who were reduced to ten men late on as James Wilson saw red.
Rotherham end Coventry’s fine start
Mark Robins’ side were unbeaten in the third tier - but were brought crashing down to earth at the New York Stadium, with Rotherham running out 4-0 winners.
The best of the rest
AFC Wimbledon picked up a rare victory with a 3-2 win over Rochdale - although the Dale almost mounted a valiant comeback after falling three goals behind.
Accrington and in-form Oxford United shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw at the Wham Stadium.
Managerless Southend United remain in the relegation zone after a 3-1 defeat at Gillingham. Sol Campbell has been heavily linked with Roots Hall in recent days.
Burton Albion closed the gap on the play-off places with a 3-0 win at MK Dons - Liam Boyce netting a brace.
Micky Mellon’s Tranmere were defeated by his former side, Shrewsbury Town, with Callum Lang scoring in a 1-0 win.