League One round-up: Portsmouth boss Kenny Jackett under pressure; Joey Barton's side run riot
Sunderland lost out to Wycombe Wanderers this weekend - but how did their League One rivals fare?
Here’s what happened on a dramatic weekend in the third tier:
Pressure mounts on Kenny Jackett
Portsmouth boss Kenny Jackett has come in for criticism from some areas of the club’s support - and the pressure has mounted again after defeat to struggling AFC Wimbledon.
Terell Thomas netted a 93rd minute winner for the hosts as they continue some impressive form of late.
Bristol Rovers fail to pile on the pressure
Bristol Rovers could have piled the pressure on league leaders Ipswich, but they fell to a 2-0 defeat at Doncaster Rovers. Kieran Sadlier and Jon Taylor netted for Darren Moore’s side as they continue to surge up the table.
Oxford’s fine form continues
The U’s have been outstanding in recent weeks and climbed to 5th in League One as Tarique Fosu and Matty Taylor scored in a 2-1 win at Rotherham United.
Joey Barton’s Fleetwood turn on the style
Paddy Madden’s hat-trick helped Fleetwood to a 4-1 win over Burton Albion. Ched Evans was also on the scoresheet for Joey Barton’s side as they brushed aside the inconsistent Brewers.
Coventry held by Dons
MK Dons claimed a well-deserved point against promotion contenders Coventry City, as the two sides played out a goalless draw. Jordy Hiwula missed a penalty for the Sky Blues.
Peterborough stay third
Ex-Sunderland striker Mikael Mandron netted for Gillingham against Peterborough, but his late strike wasn’t enough to cancel out goals from Joe Ward and Mo Eisa.
Rochdale register impressive win
The Dale had to come from behind against near neighbours Bolton, but sealed a 3-1 win in style after goals from Callum Camps, Oliver Rathbone and Fabio Tavares.
Friday night action
There were two games played on Friday evening - and they both ended in draws.
Struggling Southend earned a point from their trip to Prenton Park, drawing 1-1 with Tranmere, while it was goalless between Lincoln and Shrewsbury.
Ipswich to extend lead?
League leaders Ipswich Town can strengthen their hold on the summit when they take to the field on Sunday afternoon, with a trip to Accrington posing a stern test.