League One transfer rumours: Coventry City chase MK Dons ace plus latest on Charlie Kelman whilst George Dobson bid not 'acceptable',
We’ve got all of the top news stories in our daily League One round-up.
Walsall’s manager Darrell Clarke has told the Express and Star that a bid from an unnamed club, likely to be Sunderland, for captain George Dobson wasn’t acceptable.
Walsall’s senior team are currently in Poland as part of their pre-season preparations, but Clarke has decided to leave Dobson, and fellow wantaway team-mate Morgan Ferrier, at home.
Paul Robinson has departed Portsmouth’s coaching staff to take up a role with Milwall’s under-23 side. Robinson returns to the club where he began his playing career, featuring more than 350 times for Millwall between 2001 and 2014.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Shrewsbury Town’s Anthony Grant will not feature for the club this season and will train with the youth team, but boss Sam Ricketts said the reason for not letting Grant train with the first-team will remain 'in-house'.
The 32-year-old triggered a year extension in his contract by racking up the required appearances for Shrews last season.
Kevin Bond has played down reports linking 17-year-old Charlie Kelman to a move to Reading with stories claiming the Royals are keen to bolster their forward ranks after Nelson Oliviera’s return to Norwich City.
Championship outfit Sheffield Wednesday are ‘keen’ to sign £250k-rated striker Joe Pigott from League One side AFC Wimbledon.