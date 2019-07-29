League One transfers: Sunderland's promotion rivals Ipswich Town set to seal double deal
With the new League One campaign now under a week away, Sunderland and their rivals continue to be linked with a host of players.
And while the Black Cats have considerably strengthened their options in recent weeks, the rumour mill is continuing to turn.
Here’s the latest transfer talk from League One:
Sunderland target John Marquis has reportedly dropped a hint over his future. The Doncaster Rovers striker is understood to be keen on a move south, which has put Portsmouth and Charlton Athletic on alert (Doncaster Free Press)
Nottingham Forest winger Gboly Ariyibi is attracting interest from the third tier, with Rotherham United and Oxford United expressing an interest in a loan deal (Daily Mail)
Ipswich Town are set to complete a swap deal with Millwall - which will see stopper Bartosz Bialkowski join the Championship side, with striker Tom Elliott coming the other way (East Anglian Daily Times)
The Tractor Boys are then set to clinch a deal for Wolves stopper Will Norris (Express & Star)
Centre back Jason McCarthy is set to swap Wycombe Wanderers for Millwall - with a medical at the Den scheduled (Football Insider)
Blackpool boss Simon Grayson says he now has money to spend, with the fee received from Marc Bola’s switch to Middlesbrough set to be reinvested in the squad (Blackpool Gazette)
Premier League side Aston Villa have reportedly launched an enquiry for Coventry City midfielder Tom Bayliss - with Huddersfield Town also interested (Birmingham Mail)