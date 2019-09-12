Laurens De Bock has joined Sunderland on loan until the end of the season.

The left-back joined on a season-long loan deal on deadline day and has been working on his fitness over the course of the international break.

The move came at a good time for the left-back, who has had a fortnight to get used to his new surroundings and build his fitness.

The latter is particularly key after his difficult exile from Elland Road.

“It was a little bit frustrating this summer because you don’t know where you’re going to play and what you’re going to do but I’m happy to be here and able to prove myself,” he said.

“I was not at Leeds in pre-season, I was at home waiting all the time for clubs [to get in touch]. I went to Greece to speak to a club but it didn’t go through so I just trained on my own with a programme I got from a fitness coach in Belgium. I need a little bit more team experience.

“The day I arrived there was a practice game that day but I wasn’t involved because I only arrived in the morning and the game was at 12.30pm, so I’ve only been training so far.

“I don’t know yet [when I’ll play], I’ll have to see from the manager when the time is right to play. I’ve just got to get training and see how far we get.”

De Bock is confident he can adapt to the challenges of League One.

The 26-year-old is confident he can thrive in what he says is a ‘positive’ environment, and though there is no clause in the contract, he hopes that a successful season could lead to a longer partnership

“We spoke about it and if everything goes well and I feel good over here we can always talk about the possibilities,” he said.