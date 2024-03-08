Leeds United vs Sunderland fixture given new kick-off time after Sky Sports TV selection
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sunderland's Championship fixture against Leeds in April has been selected for live broadcast on Sky Sports.
The Black Cats will travel to Elland Road on Tuesday April 9, yet the match, initially scheduled to kick off at 7:45pm, will now kick off at the slightly later time of 8pm. Ticket details for away supporters are yet to be released.
The latest Sky Sports TV selections run until Wednesday, April 10, after the busy Easter schedule. Sunderland will travel to Cardiff on Good Friday (March, 29), before hosting Blackburn on Easter Monday (April 1). The Black Cats will then host Bristol City on Saturday, April 6.
After their trip to Leeds, Sunderland have four more league games against West Brom, Millwall, Watford and Sheffield Wednesday, with the regular Championship season finishing on Saturday, May 4.