Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland's Championship fixture against Leeds in April has been selected for live broadcast on Sky Sports.

The Black Cats will travel to Elland Road on Tuesday April 9, yet the match, initially scheduled to kick off at 7:45pm, will now kick off at the slightly later time of 8pm. Ticket details for away supporters are yet to be released.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest Sky Sports TV selections run until Wednesday, April 10, after the busy Easter schedule. Sunderland will travel to Cardiff on Good Friday (March, 29), before hosting Blackburn on Easter Monday (April 1). The Black Cats will then host Bristol City on Saturday, April 6.