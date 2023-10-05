Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick says Tony Mowbray has done a terrific job at Sunderland and is expecting an exciting game when the two sides meet at the Stadium of Light.

After a challenging start to the season, Boro have won their last three league games but are set for a tough test against a Black Cats team which has recorded five victories in their last six matches.

“They are playing very well, have had a really good start to the season and have got a young team,” said Carrick when asked about Sunderland. “There is a lot of talent there and Tony has done a terrific job in moulding them together.

“It’s a really good game for us, exciting game, the type of game you want to be involved in and test yourself. The boys will be looking forward to it, the supporters will be looking forward to it and let’s hope for a good game and a good performance from us to give us a chance of getting the right result.”

Like last season, Mowbray will come up against the side he played for and managed, yet Carrick doesn’t expect that to have a bearing on the contest. “I don’t think that makes any difference,” said the Boro boss. “I think Tony is experienced and has seen a lot in his time. I’m sure it won’t change what he does or how he goes about it. It certainly won’t change us.

“I think we respect them for obviously the manager that he is, players they are and team that they are because they are dangerous and a good team. It’s another game that once the ball is rolling, getting our details right, positions right, attacking the right spaces, all that is the same game to game.”

Both sides are facing injury and fitness issues ahead of the match, with Carrick confirming Nottingham Forest loanee Lewis O’Brien is set to be sidelined for between two and three months after suffering leg and ankle injuries. Defender Rav van den Berg could return to the squad after missing Tuesday’s 2-0 win over Cardiff, a match where captain Jonny Howson was also absent due to an illness.

Sunderland midfielder Pierre Ekwah and playmaker Bradley Dack won’t be available until after the international break, while Alex Pritchard is a doubt for the Boro match due to a calf strain. “He’s probably unlikely to play at the weekend - he’s got a slight calf strain,” replied Mowbray when asked about Pritchard following his side’s 2-0 win over Watford.