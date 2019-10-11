Millwall enter the race for Sunderland managerial target Gareth Ainsworth
Sunderland could face competition for Wycombe Wanderers boss Gareth Ainsworth - according to reports.
Sky Sports News claim that Championship side Millwall, who saw their boss Neil Harris depart earlier this week, are eyeing Ainsworth as a potential replacement.
Millwall are also looking at Gary Rowett – who has indicated he is not interested in the Stadium of Light vacancy – and club legend Tim Cahill.
The Black Cats were granted permission to speak to the 46-year-old earlier this week, with the Chairboys reluctant to stand in Ainsworth's way should he wish to depart.
Stewart Donald is keen to talk to a number of potential managerial candidates, with Wigan Athletic’s Paul Cook and the unattached duo of Daniel Stendel and Phil Parkinson believes to be under consideration.
Mark Robins, however, has knocked-back interest from the Black Cats in order to sign an extended contract with Coventry City.