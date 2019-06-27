MK Dons could lose star striker for nothing, Lincoln City make first singing & troubled Bury favourite's dilemma - League One round-up
Welcome to our daily League One round-up – it’s all quiet on the Sunderland front but we’ve got news from newly promoted Lincoln City, Bury and MK Dons.
Newly promoted Lincoln City have made their first summer signing. Wales midfielder Joe Morrell has joined the Imps on a season long loan deal from Bristol City.
The 22-year-old has captained his country and played regularly through Wales’ youth ranks – making a number of caps at U17, U19 and U21 level.
League One Bury’s highly rated winger Danny Mayor has declared he is ready to leave the crisis club after the 28-year old was one of the stand out players in the Shakers promotion winning season last year.
The player’s contract is due to expire and amid his club’s financial problems, which may lead to the Bury slipping into administration, he is reportedly reluctantly ready to leave after half a decade at Gigg Lane.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
25-year-old MK Dons striker Chris Aneke has been absent from pre-season training when his teammates returned earlier this week.
The striker’s contract is set to run out seen, meaning the 19-goal striker may leave Stadium MK.
And Dons manager Paul Tisdale has explained that his star striker’s future remains uncertain.
"Never say never," said the Tisdale. "We haven't made all our signings. I'm fond of him, he's a good footballer, he can score goals – why would I close the door? But the longer it goes on, the less likely it is. But we're out there looking for our alternatives also. We're both entitled to do it.