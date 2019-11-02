Newcastle United winger fires Sunderland's League One rivals up the table after stunning showing

Rolando Aarons

Here’s how the rest of the action unfolded in the third tier:

Blackpool best Peterborough in seven-goal thriller

Free-scoring Peterborough came up second best at Blackpool, as Simon Grayson’s side claimed a 4-3 win.

Mo Eisa opened the scoring for Posh before a Niall Mason own goal and an Armand Gnanduillet strike turned the game in Blackpool’s favour.

Toney and Maddison then netted – but strikes from Gnanduillet and a Dan Butler own goal sealed the win for the Seasiders.

Wycombe move top

With Ipswich out of action, Wycombe took the opportunity to move into top spot by beating Shrewsbury.

Rolando Aarons netted the winner, with the Newcastle loanee pouncing after the break to top-off a fine personal display.

Fleetwood’s fine form comes to an end

The Cod Army came undone at local rivals Bolton Wanderers – with Chris O’Grady and Luke Murphy sealing the win.

Josh Morris’ 85th minute goal was only a consolation.

Rotherham seal fine away win

A brace from Matt Crooks and a Matt Smith strike secured a 3-0 win for the Millers at Gillingham – with Paul Warne’s side also missing a penalty.

Doncaster and Burton share the spoils

Two teams with hopes of promotion played out an entertaining affair at the Keepmoat Stadium, as Doncaster twice came from behind.

David Templeton and Lucas Akins had handed the Brewers the lead on two occasions – only for Jon Taylor and Kieran Sadlier to ensure the spoils were shared.

The best of the rest

AFC Wimbledon moved out of the bottom three courtesy of a 1-1 draw with Lincoln City, with MK Dons taking their place in the relegation zone after they were beaten 3-1 by Tranmere Rovers on home soil.

Coventry City and Accrington Stanley played out a goalless draw, despite Coventry being reduced to ten men in the second half, while Oxford left it late to secure a 1-1 draw with Portsmouth and extend their unbeaten run.