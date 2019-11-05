Phil Parkinson reacts as Sunderland midfielder suffers injury blow
Sunderland youngster Elliot Embleton is set for an extended spell on the sidelines – with Phil Parkinson suggesting his injury is worse than first feared.
The attacking midfielder picked-up a hamstring injury during the Carabao Cup triumph over Sheffield United, with the initial prognosis suggesting he would be sidelined for two months.
But Parkinson has confirmed that Embleton’s absence will now be a longer one – with no exact timescale put on his recovery.
“That’s going to be a long-term injury, unfortunately,” said the Sunderland boss.
“It’s going to be months before we see Elliot again.
“My talks with the physio have been that it will be longer than that [two months].
“When I came in, he said it was a long-term injury.”
Sunderland will welcome back Laurens De Bock and Alim Ozturk for the visit of Leicester City in the Leasing.com Trophy, however, with Parkinson confirming the duo will both start against the Foxes.