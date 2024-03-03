Pierre Ekwah says Sunderland players have to stay positive after a run of four consecutive defeats which has seen them slip nine points away from the Championship play-off places.

The Black Cats were beaten 1-0 by Norwich at Carrow Road, with Canaries striker Josh Sargent scoring the winning goal nine minutes from time. “We’d been playing good all afternoon so a late goal is a difficult one to take,” said Ekwah after the match. “A 1-0 is always difficult. We had really good spells in the game, that’s for sure, and in the end we didn’t come out on top. It’s a difficult one to take.”

Sunderland have 11 league games remaining this season, starting with Tuesday’s home match against league leaders Leicester at the Stadium of Light, before a trip to automatic promotion chasers Southampton next weekend.

When asked about Tuesday’s fixture against Leicester, Ekwah added: “They are going to come out there to win and it’s the same for us. It’s definitely going to be a good game and we definitely will be looking forward to the next week. On Tuesday we are going to try and put things right where they need to be.