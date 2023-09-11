Watch more videos on Shots!

Pierre Ekwah says he may not have been ready to break into the first team at West Ham but believes he’s found the right place to be at Sunderland.

The 21-year-old midfielder signed for the Black Cats in January for a paltry fee and has become a first-team regular on Wearside.

When asked why West Ham let him leave, Ekwah, who scored twice in Sunderland’s 5-0 win over Southampton, replied: “I think it was good recruitment. I think it was good recruitment from Sunderland.

“If I didn’t make it, maybe it means I wasn’t ready to get on the pitch. The gaffer there (at West Ham) had his reasons for me to not play.

“I think that my path, I was meant to be here and that’s it.”

At Sunderland, Ekwah says he’s benefitted from playing in a young side, working with a coaching staff who give youth a chance.

The midfielder had to wait until the end of March to make his first senior start for Sunderland but says he’s learnt a great deal during his short time on Wearside.

“I came in January to a team that was really good,” Ekwah replied when asked about what he’s learnt at Sunderland. “They were challenging for the play-offs.

“You can’t just come in as a 21s player expecting to play, you need to earn it.

“I try my best to earn it and felt like I earned it, and my mentality never changed. You always have to work and have to earn it.

“When I felt like I did earn it, I had my chance and I grabbed it.”

“You gain experience by playing games,” he added. “When you have a staff like here, believing you have to play to get better I definitely agree with it.

“I am miles better than what I was when I came here so I think in just like six or seven months I’m better because I had that chance from the start from the gaffer to put me on the pitch.

“When you look at like Dan Neil, Danny Ballard, all the others they have got a lot of games under their belts. They are young in age but they are not young football players.