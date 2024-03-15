QPR boss clarifies injury situation ahead of Sunderland fixture amid Championship relegation battle
and live on Freeview channel 276
QPR boss Marti Cifuentes has confirmed midfielder Taylor Richards is still recovering from a calf injury ahead of his side’s Championship fixture against Sunderland.
The 23-year-old, who joined the Rs on a permanent deal from Brighton in the summer, has made just four Championship appearances this season and hasn’t been part of the matchday squad since December. “Taylor got an injury in his calf on the last day in January,” said Cifuentes. “He’s on his way back. It was actually quite a big muscular injury and he’s recovering from that.
“We’re taking it week by week at this moment. It’s now getting to the last stage of the injury but it still might take some weeks – it’s difficult to say how many. There’s no doubt that there’s a lot of talent in him and then of course it’s up to him to compete for a spot when he’s back from the injury.”
Last weekend's 2-0 defeat against Middlesbrough saw QPR drop to 20th in the Championship table, just one point above the relegation zone. Still, Cifuentes is confident his side can beat the drop with nine league games remaining, starting with Saturday’s trip to the Stadium of Light.
“I’m convinced that we’re going to manage to reach the target, but if anyone thought it was easy they were making a big mistake," he added. “I’m not a magician. I’m here to help. But to expect we’re going to win every game is delusional. It’s going to be tough."