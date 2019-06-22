Quiet on the takeover front - could something be happening whilst Sunderland miss out on a trio targets?
It’s gone very quiet on the takeover front with no news surrounding Mark Campbell’s bid – could this mean an announcement is coming soon? Time will tell.
Three players who had been strongly linked with a move to the Stadium of Light have all signed deals with other clubs. Leyton Orient’s Josh Koroma, Stewart Downing of Middlesbrough and Oldham Athletic defender George Edmundson all found new teams.
Sunderland had a bid for Koroma rejected in January but the 20-year-old forward opted for a long-term deal with Championship outfit Huddersfield Town.
Sunderland’s League One rivals Doncaster Rovers have lost their manager Grant McCann to Hull City - just days after Rovers signed Reece James from Sunderland. The Black Cats are still reportedly in the hunt for Rovers striker John Marquis - but will face £1m valuation.
Portsmouth’s assistant manager Joe Gallen had some interesting things to say about facing Sunderland next week:
Sign up to our daily newsletter
“They knocked us out of the play-offs and we feel like we owe them one and can go up there and get a win. One hundred per cent Sunderland, like last season, will be clear favourites to get promotion.
“We’ll be underdogs and Sunderland will be clear favourites to win the game again.
“To be able to go up to Sunderland at the Stadium of Light, it’s such a massive game and it is a massive club,” he added.
“It’s one straight away you’re looking forward to because it’s such an exciting fixture.