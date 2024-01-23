Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland are still trying to make a transfer breakthrough ahead of next week's deadline on February 1 - with their league rivals also looking to strengthen.

Here's some of the latest SAFC and Championship transfer talk from around the web:

Birmingham open striker talks

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Sunderland look to sign a new striker this month, one of the players they have been linked with is Blackburn forward Sam Gallagher.

The 28-year-old's contract at Ewood Park is set to expire this summer, while Ipswich have reportedly seen multiple offers rejected. According to Football Insider, Birmingham have opened talks to sign Gallagher, claiming new Blues boss Tony Mowbray has made bringing in a new striker a top priority this month.

Aston Villa make improved offer for Middlesbrough man

Next up for Sunderland is a home game against Stoke, before a trip to Middlesbrough the following weekend.

Boro are preparing for Tuesday's Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Chelsea on Tuesday, while there has been interest in winger Morgan Rogers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Teessiders are said to have rejected a bid from Aston Villa for the 21-year-old last week, while the Premier League club have reportedly submitted an improved offer. According to The Independent, Middlesbrough are understood to want around £10million for the player, who only moved to the Riverside from Manchester City in the summer.

Bristol City sign teenager midfielder

Finally, Bristol City have completed the signing of highly-rated Aldershot midfielder Josh Stokes, who has been linked with several clubs, including Sunderland, in recent weeks.