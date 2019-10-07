Revealed: Where Stewart Donald and Mike Ashley rank among England's best owners
Stewart Donald has been named as one of the best football club owners in the UK - while Mike Ashley has been labelled as one of the worst.
Monday, 7th October 2019, 18:30 pm
The duo both feature in the list of the country’s best football club owners, compiled by ‘Against League 3’, albeit at differing ends of the table.
Supporters were encouraged to offer their views on the ownership of their club, with the 3,300 responses then used to calculate a league table of the best owners in England.
Topping the pile was Accrington Stanley's Andy Holt, with Sunderland’s Stewart Donald featuring in the top ten – securing ninth place.
Mike Ashley, meanwhile, found himself second bottom – beaten only be Blackpool’s controversial former owner, Owen Oyston.
Also at the wrong end of the table were Charlton’s Ronald Duchatelet, Hull City’s Assem Allam and SISU – who own Coventry City.