Sunderland target Jon Taylor is eyeing a move to the Championship

Sunderland have been drawn away to Accrington Stanley in the first round of the Carabao Cup.

Former winners Ray Parlour and John Barnes were the star attractions for the first-round draw at a Morrison's supermarket in north London.

The regional draw also saw Middlesbrough drawn at home to Crewe.

Carabao Cup Northern Section, first round draw: Tranmere v Hull, Grimsby v Doncaster, Wigan v Stoke, Port Vale v Burton, Nottingham Forest v Fleetwood, Bradford v Preston, Blackpool v Macclesfield, Blackburn v Oldham, Mansfield v Morecambe, Accrington v Sunderland, Scunthorpe v Derby, Rochdale v Bolton, Huddersfield v Lincoln, Middlesbrough v Crewe, Shrewsbury v Rotherham, Sheffield Wednesday v Bury, Salford v Leeds, Barnsley v Carlisle.

Southern Section: Colchester v Swindon, AFC Wimbledon v MK Dons, Oxford v Peterborough, QPR v Bristol City, Plymouth v Leyton Orient, Wycombe v Reading, Charlton v Forest Green, Gillingham v Newport, Stevenage v Southend, Luton v Ipswich, Walsall v Crawley, Bristol Rovers v Cheltenham, Brentford v Cambridge, Coventry v Exeter, Swansea v Northampton, West Brom v Millwall, Portsmouth v Birmingham.

Meanwhile, reported Sunderland target Jon Taylor has seemingly ruled out a switch to the Stadium of Light, saying that he wants to stay in the Championship.

Taylor, who spent last season with Rotherham United in the second tier, has been linked with a summer switch to the Stadium of Light after turning down a new deal at the New York Stadium – making him a free agent.

The Black Cats were believed to be one of a number of clubs eyeing the former Peterborough United after he impressed for the Millers, despite their relegation, last term.

Luton Town and Barnsley have also been credited with an interest in Taylor - who himself admits he has his heart set on a move to the Championship, believing he has unfinished business in the second tier.

The winger, who remains Rotherham’s record signing, feels he still has much to prove - having been in-and-out of the side last season.

“Hopefully, I can stay in the Championship,” said Taylor, speaking to the Sheffield Star.

“I think I have more to give in that division.

“In the Championship with Rotherham I was always in and out of the team.

“I'd do well for a few games and then I'd get taken out of the team. That wasn't good for my confidence.

“I know the gaffer made a big thing about liking to rotate his wingers but, for me, it was hard because I'd see players in other positions getting a run of games.”

“I love my football and just want to play all the time.”

*Aaron Wan-Bissaka's head is "bound to" have been turned by Manchester United's interest, according to England Under-21s boss Aidy Boothroyd.

The Crystal Palace defender appears to be closing in on a move to Old Trafford but suffered a nightmare against France on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old's injury-time own goal condemned the Young Lions to an opening Euro 2019 defeat in Italy as he failed to impress in the 2-1 loss.

Talks between United and Palace over a deal, likely to be over £50million, are reportedly ongoing and Boothroyd admitted the speculation may have affected Wan-Bissaka.

"For a young player who all he knows is Crystal Palace academy and Crystal Palace it would be daft not to say that in some way he must think about it," said Boothroyd, ahead of tonight's must-win game against Romania.

"I would not be truthful if I told you anything other than that. What I will say is because he doesn't say too much you don't get to find out too much. Aaron keeps things to himself.