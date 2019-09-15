Sam Allardyce 'open' to future Sunderland return as takeover draws near - reports

Former Sunderland manager Sam Allardyce.

The Black Cats are set to be taken over by a consortium of American businessmen and reports in the Sun claim Allardyce believes he has ‘one more top project in him’.

Sunderland are currently fifth in League One, just two points off the top with a game in hand under Jack Ross, whose position is not under threat.

Just last week Ross revealed he had already enjoyed initial dialogue with Sunderland’s potential new owners.

The Black Cats are close to being taken over by a consortium of four US businessmen, John Phelan, Robert Platek, Glenn Fuhrman and Michael Dell.

Dell will be a passive investor should the deal go through, with the final aspects of the takeover still being tied up.

Ross, speaking before the 3-1 win at Accrington Stanley, said: “I have met and spoken to people who may potentially be involved in the ownership of the club

“I wouldn’t say too much about the extent and content of the conversation because nothing has been concluded as of yet, but I have had dialogue with people that might be involved.

“There’s maybe a misconception out there that a takeover means all of a sudden you spend loads and loads of money.

“The conversations I’ve had have been about how, in my opinion, you might build a sustainable football club.

“That’s from the elements that I’m involved in, the ones that I control and the ones that I branch into.

“I think that might be the way forward for us, that medium to long-term growth and how you sustain it, while obviously achieving short-term success in terms of results.

“I’ve enjoyed the dialogue I’ve had that might be involved, I’ve enjoyed it but it’s not really gone any further than that.”

Allardyce left Sunderland in the summer of 2016 after just nine months in charge to take the England job, having guided the Black Cats to Premier League safety.