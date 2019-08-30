Sheffield Wednesday boss reveals the truth on Sunderland's pursuit of Morgan Fox

Lee Bullen has revealed that he has been told nothing about Sunderland’s interest in Morgan Fox – with the Sheffield Wednesday caretaker manager keen to hold on to the left-back.

By Mark Donnelly
Friday, 30 August, 2019, 11:45
Morgan Fox

Reports earlier this week suggested that the Black Cats were keen on a deal for the former Charlton Athletic defender, and were set to return with a second bid having seen an initial offer rebuffed.

But Bullen has played down those reports, claiming that he has received no news of a second bid from Sunderland.

“The chairman has not mentioned a thing to me about Morgan Fox and Sunderland,” said Bullen, speaking at his pre-match press conference.

Jack Ross is keen to secure a left-sided defender before the transfer window closes, with Swansea City’s Welsh international Declan John the latest name to be linked with a switch to the Stadium of Light.