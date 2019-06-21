South Shields v Sunderland AFC: Pre-season friendly tickets sell-out
Sunderland’s pre-season friendly with South Shields will be a sell-out, after the Black Cats saw their allocation of tickets quickly snapped-up.
Jack Ross will take a side to Mariners Park on Thursday, July 11 in what is currently the club’s first pre-season friendly.
And with fans of both sides keen to witness the first-ever senior meeting between the pair, demand for tickets has been high – with the game selling out less than a week after sales began.
Evo-Stik Premier League side Shields opened ticket sales to their supporters on Monday, but quickly sold-out.
And Sunderland, who were handed their own visiting allocation, quickly followed suit – meaning the game will be played in front of a sell-out crowd at Marienrs Park.
A club statement read: “Tickets for Sunderland’s pre-season friendly at South Shields have now sold out.
“The Black Cats will take on the Northern Premier League outfit at Mariners Park on Thursday 11 July at 7:30pm.
“Jack Ross’ side will go up against a Shields side that narrowly missed out on promotion last term, falling to Warrington Town in the NPL Play-Off Final.
“Tickets have been hot property and snapped up in quick time, with season card holders and UK members taking full advantage of their priority over the last day.”
Ross is expected to field a strong team against the Mariners, with his side then set to jet-off to Portugal the following week.
Sunderland will play Benfica B and Belenenses while overseas, while further domestic friendlies are set to be announced.