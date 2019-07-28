Stewart Donald, Jack Ross and Bryan Oviedo confirm left-back is nearing exit door whilst Niall Quinn's son could join Sunderland - round-up
According to The Sun, Sunderland legend Niall Quinn's son, Michael, could be on the verge of joining the Black Cats on a trial basis.
The 21-year-old is a promising goalkeeper who has previously turned out for Shamrock Rovers in the Republic of Ireland and played Gaelic football.
Although, Sunderland have bolstered their goalkeeping ranks this summer with the signing of Lee Burge and Ahmed Abdelkader.
The North East club also boasts Jon McLaughlin and Anthony Patterson - so it's unclear where Quinn would fit in should his mooted trial become permanent.
Bryan Oviedo looks set to leave Sunderland with the player, manager Jack Ross and chairman Stewart Donald all confirming the Costa Rica international left-back’s departure is imminent.
Ex-Black Cats flop and record signing, Didier Ndong, has bagged a move to another Ligue 1 side after suffering relegation with Guingamp. Coach Patrice Lair confirmed that the midfielder is set to join Dijon: "Didier will leave us, it is practically done.
"He will return to Ligue 1 and there is a good chance that it will be in Dijon. I have big regrets because he was very invested."
Sunderland’s newest recruit, George Dobson, has spoken out on making his first appearance for the club in last night-s 1-0 defeat to Heerenveen.
Speaking to the club’s website, the ex-Walsall midfielder said: “It was a special feeling. The size of the stadium, the size of the football club, it was great to get 15 minutes. I didn't know for certain if the gaffer was going to give me a run-out was special.”