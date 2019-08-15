Stewart Donald reveals his view on Sunderland fans' frustrations
Stewart Donald has revealed his take on frustration radiating from the Sunderland support – and insists fans are entitled to vent their displeasure.
With the Black Cats having drawn their opening two games of the campaign, there was an element of angst among the expectant supporter base.
And while the midweek triumph over Accrington Stanley has seen those concerns subside slightly, Donald believes fans are allowed to ‘moan’ if they so wish.A
Indeed, the Sunderland chief insists it is his job to listen to such concerns and ensure he delivers for the club – as they eye promotion from League One at the second attempt.
Replying to a supporter on Twitter, Donald said: “To be fair - you cant ask the fans to back the club & then moan when they become frustrated.
“They want us to do better & so they should. I need to deliver that is only fair”