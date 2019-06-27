Stewart Donald reveals when Sunderland could make new signings
Stewart Donald has hinted that Sunderland signings could be ‘imminent’ – while revealing at least half a dozen players will be needed to mount a title charge.
The Black Cats are yet to dip into the transfer market this summer, but manager Jack Ross has been given the green light to complete deals despite ongoing discussions over a potential takeover of the club.
And while Ross is yet to flex his muscles in the market, Donald has revealed that signings could be completed soon – by dropping a hint during an appearance on TalkSPORT.
When asked by former Sunderland star Micky Gray whether deals were ‘imminent’, Donald replied: “I think so, yeah.”Such an answer may come as comfort to some Sunderland fans, who had grown worried over a lack of activity.
But while understanding the desire to complete deals quickly, Donald insists that the club are taking their time to ensure the signings completed are the right ones – as Sunerland eye a return to the Championship at the second attempt.
“We’re more settled and now what we’ve got to do is make sure that these six or eight signings improve our team,” he said.
“That’s the key, because if we get six or eight improved players on what we’ve got, we’ve got to get another ten, fifteen points and we’re there.
“It’s all about making sure these guys are the right ones.”
Meanwhile, former Sunderland stopper Robbin Ruiter has joined PSV Eindhoven.