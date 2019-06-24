Stewart Downing 'turned down' Sunderland before Blackburn switch - reports
Stewart Downing turned down a switch to Sunderland this summer – according to a report.
The winger, who was released by Middlesbrough following the end of the 2018/19 season, was heavily linked with a move to the Stadium of Light.
And while many questioned whether the players’ age and financial demands made him a viable target, the Sun claim that the Black Cats were interested in a move.
Indeed, they have reported that Downing ‘turned down’ a return to Sunderland, with whom he previously enjoyed a loan spell, to sign for Blackburn Rovers.
Sheffield Wednesday were also thought to be turned down by Downing, while there was also a suggestion that Downing had received lucrative offers from the MLS.
Sunderland are yet to clinch a deal this summer – but Jack Ross has been given the green light to strengthen despite takeover talks continuing.