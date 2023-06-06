Sunderland have sold over 32,000 season tickets for the 2023/24 campaign - with two months to go until their first match.

Season tickets went back on sale last week, following the club’s early bird offer, with 37,692 seats made available in total.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As of midday on Tuesday, June 6, the club had sold 32,288 season tickets as they prepare for a second consecutive year in the Championship.

Season tickets can be purchased via the club’s website.

Adult season tickets can be bought from £420, with under-16s priced from £55.

Over-65s season tickets are available from £290, with under-22s and under-18s available from £180 and £105 respectively.

Sunderland’s average attendance at the Stadium of Light for the 2022/23 season was 39,328 - the highest in the Championship by some distance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A sell-out crowd of 46,060 then attended the first leg of the side’s play-off semi-final against Luton last month.