Sunderland AFC and League One transfer news: Dundee United and Inverness scouted plus Ex-Cats star makes stunning admission
Former Republic of Ireland star Kevin Kilbane claims he turned down Liverpool to sign for Sunderland from West Brom in 1999.
Speaking to SportsJoe, Kilbane revealed how Peter Reid tempted him to the Stadium of Light: “He sold me the idea, ‘look, you’re going to come in, you’re part of my side, you’re immediately into the first 11, you’re going to be part of the team until the end of the season.
“When a manager is saying that to you when you’re moving into the Premier League, that’s what sold it for me - I could’ve gone to Liverpool instead of Sunderland.”
Also - Sunderland’s scouts were present as ex-Cats target Lawrence Shankland netted four goals in Dundee United’s 4-1 win over Inverness on the opening day of the Scottish Championship season.
The Evening Telegraph stated Sunderland and Southampton had scouts in attendance - however, it is not known who they were watching.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Elsewhere in League One, Sheffield United striker Ched Evans has been spotted at Poolfoot Farm as his move to Fleetwood Town nears completion.
Meanwhile, Peterborough have sold striker Matty Godden to third-tier rivals Coventry for an undisclosed fee on a three-year deal.
In other news, Bolton have been dealt yet another blow when the club confirmed that striker Connor Hall and left-back Josh Earl were both set for spells on the sidelines with injuries.
Finally, The Football Association have charged midfielder Jimmy Ryan with violent conduct following Saturday’s win at Tranmere Rovers.