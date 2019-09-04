Sunderland AFC and League One transfer news: Ex-Cats defender's Championship club talks 'ongoing' whilst Joey Barton labels rivals as 'disgusting'
Charlton Athletic director Steve Gallen has confirmed the London club are looking at an ex-Sunderland defender, and not free agent Tyrone Mears.
Wales international right-back Adam Matthews left the Stadium of Light this summer after four-years on Wearside following the club dropping from the Premier League to League One during his stay. Despite this, Sunderland’s play-off final conquerors are keen on making a deal for the 27-year-old free agent.
"We are speaking to Adam Matthews’ agent about doing something," Gallen told The South London Press. "There is nothing concrete yet but I think we can get some common ground between us. If we do that [deal] then that will be our last signing.
"There are a few free transfers about and there is one other right-back [option], which is not Tyrone Mears.
“There is a will on both sides [with Matthews] to do it. It’s just finding that common ground."
Elsewhere in League One, Gillingham have beaten two clubs to the signature of talented left side midfield player Ben Pringle – the 31-year-old ex-Championship player has penned a deal until June 2020 with the Gills retaining an option to extend it by a further year.
In other news, MK Dons chairman Pete Winkelman says the club are losing £10,000 per day to run the club, the news follows the financial problems of Bolton and Bury, resulting in the latter’s expulsion from the English Football League.
Finally – Joey Barton has slammed Accrington Stanley as ‘disgusting’ after an ill-tempered Leasing.com Trophy tie at the Wham Stadium.