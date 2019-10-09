Sunderland AFC and League One transfer news: TWO names linked with vacant manager role
Sunderland’s hunt for new manager began in earnest today after the sacking of Jack Ross yesterday afternoon.
Daniel Stendel – who resigned as manager of Championship Barnsley yesterday – has been installed as the early favourite. The German has League One pedigree, having guided The Tykes to automatic promotion last season.
The 45-year-old free agent wouldn’t cost Stewart Donald anything in the way of compensation.
Second favourite for the job – Wycombe Wanderers boss Gareth Ainsworth – would likely cost the Wearside club a pretty penny. READ MORE: Gareth Ainsworth reveals he is ‘open to everything’ in management.
Ainsworth, 46, is contracted with The Chairboys until 2023, having signed an extension last year, and is extremely popular at Adams Park having sucessfully played at and managed the club.
Dennis Bergkamp, Ronald Koeman, Dirk Kuyt and Henrik Larsson’s proposed takeover of the League One club could also prove crucial in keeping Ainsworth at the club – the quartet are reportedly big fans of the Blackburn-born boss. READ MORE: Four ex-international stars line up Wycombe Wanderers bid.
However, ex-Barcelona star and Holland assistant manager Koeman has played down reports linking him with the consortium.
The 56-year-old former Southampton and Everton manager stated he would only get involved in an advisory role.
