Sunderland AFC gossip: Jack Ross defended by St Mirren boss after Cats sacking
The manager of Jack Ross’ former club St. Mirren has defended his predecessor’s record at Sunderland.
“We were all gutted for him when we heard the news last week,” Jim Goodwin told Express Sport. “We’re gutted for him because I think he was going a great job.”
Elsewhere, Sunderland defender Tom Flanagan has revealed the former Black Cats defender he wants to emulate.
Flanagan put in an assured performance as his Northern Ireland team beat the Czech Republic 3-2 in a friendly match in Prague.
In his country’s previous fixture against Holland, the Sunderland defender came on as a late substitute in Rotterdam and saw a 1-1 draw turn into a 3-1 defeat with two stoppage-time goals.
The two results have prompted some self-reflection for the 27-year-old, who also revealed which ex-Sunderland defender he’d like to emulate going forward.
“Obviously it was devastating how it ended and you can’t help but look at yourself when you come on as a sub and it’s 1-1 and you walk off losing 3-1,” he said of Thursday’s loss to Press Association.
“I’ll go away and have a think about it, watch the game, speak to some of the coaches here and get some feedback.
“I want to be where Craig and Jonny are so I speak to Craig and Jonny during the week and stuff like that. I’m not a kid, but I want to learn because I want to be where they are.”