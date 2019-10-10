Sunderland AFC manager news: FIVE linked, Steve McClaren makes contact, ex-Leeds boss sees odds slashed
Steve McClaren has made contact with Sunderland over becoming the club’s new manager – according to reports.
Stewart Donald sacked Jack Ross earlier this week after a disappointing start to the League One season and with the Black Cats sitting sixth with 19 points from 11 games.
McClaren finished as runner up in the UEFA Cup whilst in charge at Boro and had success on the continent with Dutch side FC Twente, winning the Eredivisie title.
The 46-year-old ex-Manchester United assistant had a disastrous nine-month spell at St James’s Park in 2015-16. Since then he's struggled badly with Derby and QPR but was present at the Stadium of Light in the director's box earlier in the season.
Meanwhile, Donald has requested permission to speak to five managers currently in work with other clubs.
The five are rumoured to be Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth, Coventry City’s Mark Robins, Wigan manager Paul Cook, Stoke’s Nathan Jones and Sunderland-born Burton boss Nigel Clough.
Former Aston Villa and Leeds boss David O’Leary saw his odds to become Sunderland’s new manager slashed overnight duo to a fake Twitter account.
The mystery account, posing as O’Leary's agent, claimed his ‘client’ had been interviewed by the club.
In other news, Hearts fans are keen to see former under-20 coach and recently departed Sunderland manager Ross replace the underfire Craig Levein. The Jambos have won just one of their first eight Scottish Premiership games this season.