Sunderland AFC news round-up: Jack Ross set to battle ex-Newcastle United man over Hibernian job

Jack Ross looks set to do battle with ex-Newcastle United coach Neil Redfearn over the vacant Hibernian job.

The Edinburgh outfit sacked Paul Heckingbottom on Monday, with both Ross and Redfearn are reportedly on a shortlist of potential new managers, although the report in the Edinburgh Evening News states Sunderland’s former boss remains first choice ahead of Redfern at the moment.

Ex-Magpies under-23s boss Redfearn refused to travel with the youth team on Monday night for the 3-2 defeat at Aston Villa, the club then announced his official notice had been received and accepted

In other news, Sunderland could benefit from a five-figure financial boost this weekend – courtesy of the FA Cup’s increased prize fund.

The Black Cats welcome Gillingham in the first round of the competition on Saturday – with a healthy financial reward available for the winner. READ MORE.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Phil Parkinson has been handed a double injury blow, Denver Hume is a doubt for Sunderland’s FA Cup tie with Gillingham – having picked up a virus.