Sunderland AFC news round-up: Jack Ross set to battle ex-Newcastle United man over Hibernian job

Ex-Newcastle United coach Neil Redfern looks set to do battle with former Sunderland AFC boss Jack Ross over the vacant Hibernian managers job.

By James Copley
Friday, 8th November 2019, 6:00 pm
Jack Ross looks set to do battle with ex-Newcastle United coach Neil Redfearn over the vacant Hibernian job.

The Edinburgh outfit sacked Paul Heckingbottom on Monday, with both Ross and Redfearn are reportedly on a shortlist of potential new managers, although the report in the Edinburgh Evening News states Sunderland’s former boss remains first choice ahead of Redfern at the moment.

Ex-Magpies under-23s boss Redfearn refused to travel with the youth team on Monday night for the 3-2 defeat at Aston Villa, the club then announced his official notice had been received and accepted

In other news, Sunderland could benefit from a five-figure financial boost this weekend – courtesy of the FA Cup’s increased prize fund.

The Black Cats welcome Gillingham in the first round of the competition on Saturday – with a healthy financial reward available for the winner. READ MORE.

Phil Parkinson has been handed a double injury blow, Denver Hume is a doubt for Sunderland’s FA Cup tie with Gillingham – having picked up a virus.

The Cats boss explained: “We’re just waiting to see how he is. It’s probably similar to what Duncan [Watmore] had last week so we’ll see how he is closer to kick-off.” READ MORE.

