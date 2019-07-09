Sunderland and Newcastle U21s to be separated in EFL Trophy group stage draw
Sunderland and Newcastle United will be kept apart in the early weeks of the EFL Trophy.
The EFL have confirmed that the Black Cats will not be able to face Newcastle’s second string in the group stages of the competition – with the two teams set to be kept apart in Friday’s draw.
This was also the case last season, with the local rivals unable to be drawn in the same group amid safety concerns.
However, there will be nothing to stop the Magpies facing Sunderland in the knockout stages of the tournament, as they did last season in a game which saw the Wearsiders run out as 4-0 winners.
Both teams will discover their respective opponents on July 12, when the group stage draw for the EFL Trophy will be made on talkSPORT.
Sunderland will face on academy team and two EFL rivals, while Newcastle will travel to face three EFL sides.